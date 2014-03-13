Ping An Insurance annual profit jumps 40 percent, misses forecasts

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Ping An, China’s second largest insurer by market value, posted a 40.4 percent rise in annual earnings, as investment income surged on the back of a recovery in China’s stock market.

Ping An Insurance Group Co of China Ltd (601318.SS) (2318.HK) made a net profit of 28.15 billion yuan ($4.58 billion) in the year ended December 31. That was less than the 29.4 billion yuan analysts had expected, according to Thomson Reuters data.