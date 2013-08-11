FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
DCP Louisiana pipeline rupture of natural gas stopped: filing
#U.S.
August 11, 2013 / 7:01 PM / in 4 years

DCP Louisiana pipeline rupture of natural gas stopped: filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON (Reuters) - A DCP Midstream pipeline rupture late Friday released 3.9 million cubic feet of natural gas into the atmosphere and an unknown amount of condensate into the ground but was stopped by Saturday afternoon, according to a notice filed with U.S. National Response Center.

The release from the 12-inch (30.48-centimeter) pipeline was near Vernon, Louisiana, according to the notice filed on Sunday.

DCP operates 64,000 miles of natural gas gathering pipelines in major natural gas production areas, according to the company website.

Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Diane Craft

