Colonial Pipeline shut down its main gasoline pipelines in Shelby County, Alabama, on Monday following reports of a fire on its right of way, the company said in a notice on Monday.

The segment of the pipeline was undergoing maintenance on Monday afternoon when it exploded, resulting in several workers suffering serious injuries, according to the Shelby County Sheriff's office.

The explosion occurred near Highway 13 and River Road, the Shelby County sheriff's department said.

Colonial said company personnel and emergency crews were responding to the incident.

Colonial Pipeline experienced a spill in Shelby County on Sept. 9, which leaked between 6,000 to 8,000 barrels of gasoline.

The explosion occurred about a mile from any residential area, according to local media reports.

Alabama's Emergency Management Agency said in a statement it is "monitoring the situation closely and are ready to offer assistance to the local municipalities if need. We are keeping the governor's office and other key personal updated on the situation."

(Reporting by Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru, additional reporting by Liz Hampton in Houston; editing by G Crosse)