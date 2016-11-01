Colonial says services on Line 2 resume after Alabama fire

(Reuters) - Colonial Pipeline Co [COLPI.UL] on Tuesday said its Line 2 has resumed operations as of midnight, even as it continues to respond to a fire in Shelby County, Alabama, that shut its mainlines on Monday.

"Response crews have isolated the fire but access to the site is still limited and our ability to predict a repair schedule is very limited," the company said in a notice to shippers.

Colonial said its schedules are being updated to reflect a Saturday noon restart for Line 1, its main gasoline line, adding that this projection could be changed.