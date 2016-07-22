FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Constitution seeks 24-month extension to build Pennsylvania - New York pipeline project: FERC
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Pyongyang says more to come
North Korea
Pyongyang says more to come
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Business
Uber probed for possible bribery law violations
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
July 22, 2016 / 10:56 PM / a year ago

Constitution seeks 24-month extension to build Pennsylvania - New York pipeline project: FERC

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Constitution Pipeline Co LLC, on Friday, made an appeal to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) for an extension of time to construct its 124-mile, 30-inch diameter interstate pipeline from Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania to Schoharie County, New York, according to a statement made available by the FERC.

The project has been delayed because the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYSDEC) on Apr. 22, refused a needed water quality certification under Section 401 of the Clean Water Act (CWA), the company said.

FERC's approval had required completion of the extension by December 2016. Constitution has requested that FERC's director of the Office of Energy Projects grant an extension of 24 months, until Dec. 2, 2018.

On Dec. 2, 2014, the FERC issued an order approving Constitution authorization to construct and operate the pipeline and related facilities extending from two receipt points in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania, to a proposed interconnection with Iroquois Gas Transmission System, L.P. in Schoharie County, New York.

Reporting by Nithin Prasad in Bengaluru; Editing by David Gregorio

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.