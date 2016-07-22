Constitution seeks 24-month extension to build Pennsylvania - New York pipeline project: FERC

(Reuters) - Constitution Pipeline Co LLC, on Friday, made an appeal to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) for an extension of time to construct its 124-mile, 30-inch diameter interstate pipeline from Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania to Schoharie County, New York, according to a statement made available by the FERC.

The project has been delayed because the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYSDEC) on Apr. 22, refused a needed water quality certification under Section 401 of the Clean Water Act (CWA), the company said.

FERC's approval had required completion of the extension by December 2016. Constitution has requested that FERC's director of the Office of Energy Projects grant an extension of 24 months, until Dec. 2, 2018.

On Dec. 2, 2014, the FERC issued an order approving Constitution authorization to construct and operate the pipeline and related facilities extending from two receipt points in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania, to a proposed interconnection with Iroquois Gas Transmission System, L.P. in Schoharie County, New York.