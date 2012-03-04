FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Enbridge expects Line 14/64 back by Thursday
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
March 4, 2012 / 11:06 PM / 6 years ago

Enbridge expects Line 14/64 back by Thursday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Enbridge Inc expects to restore the Line 14 pipeline to service Wednesday night and the Line 64 pipeline by Thursday, the company said in a statement.

Line 14/64, which carries 318,000 barrels per day (bpd) of Canadian crude oil between Superior, Wisconsin and Griffith, Indiana, was shut on Saturday after a deadly vehicle collision.

Lines upstream of Superior will require a slowdown or shutdown to manage tank levels, while 14/64 is shut, the company said.

Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Dale Hudson

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.