Pipeline explodes in Texas, no fire: TV station

(Reuters) - A 12-inch (30.5-cm) pipeline exploded in eastern Texas on Tuesday but there was no fire, according to a local television station.

The pipeline in Rusk County was leaking but as of 6:35 p.m. CDT (2335 GMT) emergency officials said it had been shut, the report at news website KSLA.com said. (bit.ly/1uMj0jH)

There is no word on any injuries, it added.

According to the Texas Railroad Commission, the majority of the pipelines in the area carry natural gas, the report said. The explosion was about 12 miles (19 km) southeast of Henderson, which is 140 miles east of Dallas.

The report did not specify the details of the pipeline or the extent of the explosion.

The sheriff’s office could not immediately confirm the report when contacted by Reuters.