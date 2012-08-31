West Shore replaces section of damaged Badger pipe in Illinois

(Reuters) - West Shore Pipe Line Co said it replaced a damaged section of its Midwest Badger refined products pipeline near Palos Park, Illinois, a Chicago suburb, and expects to complete major construction activities on Friday.

The pipeline was shut down on Monday after it leaked jet fuel.

The affected section will be tested before restarting service and will remain shut until it is deemed safe to operate by company officials and regulatory authorities, the company said.

The Buckeye Partners LP operated pipeline company said its other regional pipelines will continue to deliver products to its customers while the tests are conducted.

West Shore said on Wednesday it was working with state and federal authorities to address the leak.