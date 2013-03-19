FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chevron pipeline leaks 4,200-6,300 gallons of diesel in Utah: media report
March 19, 2013 / 11:20 PM / in 5 years

Chevron pipeline leaks 4,200-6,300 gallons of diesel in Utah: media report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A lit sign at Chevron's oil refinery in Richmond, California is seen through a window after a large fire erupted earlier in the evening on August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Bates

(Reuters) - The Willard Bay State Park in Utah was closed after around 4,200 to 6,300 gallons (100-150 barrels) of diesel leaked from a Chevron Corp pipeline that runs just north of the park, the Salt Lake Tribune reported on its website on Tuesday.

The pipeline carries diesel from Chevron’s Salt Lake refinery to Boise, Idaho, according to the article.

Chevron could not immediately be reached for comment.

The Tribune report said the company had dispatched more than 100 cleanup workers, who laid down absorbent booms to sop up the diesel.

Reporting By Shruti Chaturvedi in Bangalore

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
