a year ago
Colonial allocates space for Cycle 38 shipments on main gasoline line
June 30, 2016 / 5:30 PM / a year ago

Colonial allocates space for Cycle 38 shipments on main gasoline line

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Colonial Pipeline Co [COLPI.UL] is allocating space for Cycle 38 shipments on Line 1, its main gasoline line, the company said in a notice sent to shippers on Thursday.

Committed information for Colonial's Line 1 will be available on Tuesday, the company added.

Colonial's Line 1, with a capacity of 1.2 million barrels per day, runs from Houston to Greensboro, North Carolina. The current allocation is for the pipeline segment north of Collins, Mississippi.

The company's cycles are five-day periods when a sequence of all in-season products is pumped. Colonial pumps the same sequence of products every five days.

Colonial connects Gulf Coast refineries with markets across the southern and eastern United States through more than 5,500 miles (8,850 km) of its pipeline system, delivering gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and other refined products.

Reporting by Nithin Prasad in Bengaluru; Editing by Diane Craft

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
