U.S. government approves Colonial Pipeline restart after leak

Out of fuel signs are pictured on gas pumps at a Mapco gas station at Spence Lane and Lebanon Pike in Nashville, Tennessee, U.S. September 17, 2016. REUTERS/David Mudd

NEW YORK The U.S. government has given verbal approval to Colonial Pipeline Co to restart pumping fuel on its main gasoline line after a leak shut it down on Sept. 9, according to a federal official.

The shutdown has caused a shortage of gasoline in the southeastern United States. Colonial has built a section of pipeline to bypass the leak and had previously said it planned to restart the line on Wednesday.

The U.S. Department of Transportation Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) is expected to issue a written approval later on Tuesday or early on Wednesday, the official said. Once Colonial receives the letter, it can begin pumping, he added.

