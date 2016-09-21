Colonial says Line 1 safely restarted after leak

(Reuters) - Colonial Pipeline Co [COLPI.UL] on Wednesday said its main gasoline line, Line 1, has been safely restarted and returned to service following its biggest leak in nearly two decades that lead to a spike in fuel prices in southeast United States.

"Subsequent to this afternoon's successful restart, it is expected to take several days for the fuel delivery supply chain to return to normal," the company said.

Some markets served by the company may experience, or continue to experience, intermittent service interruptions, Colonial said.

The damaged section of the 1.3 million-barrel-a-day line that connects the refining hub of the Gulf Coast to the East Coast has been shut for more than 12 days after the 6,000-8,000 barrel leak in Shelby County, Alabama.