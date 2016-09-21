FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Colonial gets U.S. government approval for Line 1 restart
September 21, 2016 / 12:51 AM / a year ago

Colonial gets U.S. government approval for Line 1 restart

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The U.S. government on Tuesday approved the restart of Colonial Pipeline Co's [COLPI.UL] main gasoline line, after the biggest leak on the line in nearly two decades caused supply shortages and pushed pump prices higher.

Colonial has built a 500 to 700 foot (150-210 meter) bypass line to resume full operations of Line 1.

"After reviewing your preliminary construction plans and evaluating the circumstances of the failure and its aftermath, including the effects of the shutdown of Line 1 on gas supply in the Southeast, I approve of the construction and installation of the bypass as a temporary measure," James Urisko, a director with the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration said in a letter to Colonial.

Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
