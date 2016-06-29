FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Destin Pipeline aims to reroute shippers impacted by force majeure by Wednesday
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
Exchange-traded funds
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
June 29, 2016 / 6:00 PM / a year ago

Destin Pipeline aims to reroute shippers impacted by force majeure by Wednesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Destin Pipeline aims to provide natural gas shippers impacted by a pipeline force majeure access to the VKGS delivery point by Wednesday evening, pending successful testing of meters and good weather, the company said in a notice on Wednesday.

Total re-routed gas flows into the VKGS delivery point will be limited to 350 mmcfd, the notice said.

Destin Pipeline declared force majeure and stopped shipments from offshore receipt points on Tuesday following a fire at Enterprise Product Partners' natural gas processing plant in Pascagoula, Mississippi.

Enterprise has not yet indicated when it expects the plant to resume operations, Destin said in the notice.

Reporting by Liz Hampton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.