Enbridge shuts Ozark pipeline after oil leak in Missouri

(Reuters) - Enbridge Inc on Monday said its Ozark pipeline was shut down and isolated after the release of about 365 barrels (15,330 gallons) of light oil in Lawrence County, Missouri.

The company did not have any specific timeline for when the pipeline will return to service.

"At approximately 10:18 a.m. central time on Jan. 14, a leak detection alarm notified workers of a potential release on Line 51, the Ozark pipeline, at the Lawrence Pump Station, in Lawrence County, Missouri," Enbridge spokeswoman Jennifer Smith said in an email.

A majority of the release was contained on Enbridge property, with some oil making its way into a drainage area, approximately 2,000 feet (610 m) from the station's fence, which has also been contained, she added.

Clean-up efforts are underway and an investigation has been started to find out the cause of the release, the company said.

The Ozark pipeline, also known as Line 51, transports oil from Cushing, Oklahoma to Wood River, Illinois.