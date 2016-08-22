Enbridge plans 18-hour Ozark crude pipeline outage for Aug. 30: shipper notice

The entrance to Enbridge Inc.'s crude oil storage tank farm in Cushing, Oklahoma, March 24, 2016. Picture taken March 24, 2016.

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Enbridge Inc has planned an 18-hour outage for its 215,000 barrel per day Ozark crude pipeline from Cushing, Oklahoma to Wood River, Illinois, for Aug. 30 to replace the Niangua River pipe, according to a shipper notice seen by Reuters.

The work is part of larger maintenance, including integrity digs done earlier in the month, which will impact 21,450 barrels per day for the month of August, according to the notice.

A spokesman for the company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.