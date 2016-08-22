FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Enbridge plans 18-hour Ozark crude pipeline outage for Aug. 30: shipper notice
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
Energy and Environment
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Technology
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
August 22, 2016 / 6:15 PM / a year ago

Enbridge plans 18-hour Ozark crude pipeline outage for Aug. 30: shipper notice

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The entrance to Enbridge Inc.'s crude oil storage tank farm in Cushing, Oklahoma, March 24, 2016. Picture taken March 24, 2016.Nick Oxford

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Enbridge Inc has planned an 18-hour outage for its 215,000 barrel per day Ozark crude pipeline from Cushing, Oklahoma to Wood River, Illinois, for Aug. 30 to replace the Niangua River pipe, according to a shipper notice seen by Reuters.

The work is part of larger maintenance, including integrity digs done earlier in the month, which will impact 21,450 barrels per day for the month of August, according to the notice.

A spokesman for the company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reporting by Liz Hampton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.