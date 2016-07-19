FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CenterPoint natgas pipeline ruptures in Mississippi: officials
July 19, 2016 / 11:31 PM / a year ago

CenterPoint natgas pipeline ruptures in Mississippi: officials

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A 6-inch natural gas pipeline in Harrison Country, Mississippi, owned by CenterPoint Energy ruptured on Tuesday and the pressure in the ruptured pipe was reduced to zero, a Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ) official said.

"CenterPoint Gas has repair crews on-site making repairs now," the official said.

There were no reported injuries and MDEQ Emergency Services crews have mitigated the hazard, he added.

The pipeline, which spans about 5 to 6 miles, was hit by a work crew Tuesday afternoon, causing officials to close 16th Section Road and Edwin Ladner Road off Kiln Delsle Road in Harrison County, according to news website wlox.com. (bit.ly/29MiMEe)

Reporting by Nithin Prasad and Swati Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Alan Crosby and Matthew Lewis

