a year ago
Hilcorp says Flowline Leak contained at Lake Washington field, La
July 26, 2016 / 5:25 PM / a year ago

Hilcorp says Flowline Leak contained at Lake Washington field, La

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Hilcorp Energy [HILCO.UL] on Tuesday said it contained a leak from an abandoned flow line at its Lake Washington Field in Plaquemines Parish, Louisiana on Monday.

Around 30 to 100 barrels of oil were released and cleanup operations have begun, the exploration and production company said, adding that the cause of the leak was unknown.

The U.S. Coast Guard had earlier reported it was responding to a crude oil spill from an abandoned flow line near Lake Grande Ecaille, Louisiana.

Reporting by Harshith Aranya and Nithin Prasad in Bengaluru; Editing by Steve Orlofsky

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
