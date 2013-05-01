FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Magellan says reported Illinois release not on its property
May 1, 2013 / 12:01 PM / 4 years ago

Magellan says reported Illinois release not on its property

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Magellan Midstream Partners LP said its reported release of an unspecified substance into a waterway at Franklin Park in Cook County, Illinois did not occur on company property and its terminals and pipelines were not affected.

“While we reported the release to regulators, it did not occur on our property. In other words, Magellan did not encounter a release,” Bruce Heine, a spokesman for the company that runs a refined petroleum products pipeline system, said in an email.

A notice with state pollution regulators said on Tuesday that the company reported a spill or leak of an unknown quantity of an unspecified material at Franklin Park.

Reporting by Shruti Chaturvedi in Bangalore; Editing by Grant McCool

