FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 minutes ago
Magellan Midstream Partners pipeline ruptures in Texas, forcing evacuations
#PhilipMorris
#TrumpInParis
#CyberRisk
#FutureofMoney
#Energy&Environment
#WiderImage
Sections
Featured
Inside Philip Morris’ campaign to subvert the global anti-smoking treaty
Reuters Investigates
Inside Philip Morris’ campaign to subvert the global anti-smoking treaty
Hope, anguish ahead of Trump's steel tariff call
Commodities
Hope, anguish ahead of Trump's steel tariff call
Future Of Money
Reuters Focus
Future Of Money
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
July 13, 2017 / 3:55 PM / 8 minutes ago

Magellan Midstream Partners pipeline ruptures in Texas, forcing evacuations

Liz Hampton

2 Min Read

HOUSTON (Reuters) - A crude oil pipeline operated by Magellan Midstream Partners ruptured near Bastrop, Texas, on Thursday morning, spilling an estimated 1,200 barrels of oil and prompting an evacuation, the company said.

No injuries were reported, Magellan said in a statement.

Magellan's Longhorn Pipeline, which transports crude oil from Crane, Texas to Houston, ruptured about 4 miles (6 km)southwest of Bastrop. The company shut the pipeline and isolated the affected segment, the company said.

People within a two-mile (3-km) radius of the spill were advised to remain indoors, the sheriff's department and local emergency officials said. Several families near the site of the pipeline break were temporarily evacuated, and part of a nearby road was closed, the company said.

The pipeline was ruptured when a contractor doing maintenance work hit a fitting, Magellan said. The line was in service at the time.

Emergency responders, company representatives, environmental agencies, and clean-up crews were at the site, the company said.

Reporting by Liz Hampton; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Jonathan Oatis

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.