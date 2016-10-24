The Seaway Pipeline Co has shut down a 30-inch section of a pipeline in Cushing, Oklahoma following a leak of crude oil on Monday, said Enterprise Products Partners LP, which operates the pipeline in a venture with Enbridge Inc.

There was no threat to the public and no evacuations have been ordered following the spill, located near the intersection of Lynnwood Avenue and Texaco Road in Cushing, Enterprise said.

It said it was working with emergency responders and law enforcement to address the situation.

Meanwhile, energy intelligence firm Genscape also reported the shutdown of its 450,000 bpd Seaway Twin pipeline, which twins the existing Seaway pipeline from Cushing to Freeport, Texas.

The Seaway Pipeline system, which flows between Cushing and the U.S. Gulf Coast, has a total capacity of about 850,000 bpd, according to the company website.

Enterprise could not immediately confirm if the incident also resulted in the shutdown of the Seaway Twin pipeline, and it did not provide an estimate of the volume spilled.

