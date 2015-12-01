FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Commodities
December 1, 2015 / 5:47 AM / 2 years ago

Citation shuts down pipeline after Utah fuel spill: media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - About 11,000 gallons of fuel spilled from a pipeline on Monday night at an industrial plant at 3303 Chalk Creek Road in Summit county, news website kutv.com reported.

Citation Oil & Gas Corp confirmed it had shut down the pipeline, following the leakage of gasoline, butane and propane, the website said.

Chalk Creek Road, linking Coalville and the Utah-Wyoming border, has been closed overnight to hasten dispersion of any explosive fumes and avert any explosions sparked by passing vehicles, it added.

Source: [bit.ly/1IlbAix]

Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
