3 months ago
Sunoco shuts 12-inch refined products pipeline in Pennsylvania
May 10, 2017 / 12:38 AM / 3 months ago

Sunoco shuts 12-inch refined products pipeline in Pennsylvania

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Sunoco Logistics Partners LP will temporarily suspend service on its 12-inch pipeline between Glen Riddle and Montello in Pennsylvania starting June 15, the company said in a notice to shippers on Tuesday.

The line is being suspended to allow for maintenance, repairs and improvements to the pipeline, the company said, adding that the line will be unavailable to shippers for 6 to 10 months.

An additional connection will be made to the company's existing 8-inch Macungie/Fullerton pipeline, and a previously idle section of line will be activated, to create a new pathway for refined products from Point Breeze and Twin Oaks to Montello, the company noted.

Reporting by Nithin Prasad in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler

