Key Canadian crude pipelines in U.S. shut by leak; prices sink

NEW YORK/CALGARY (Reuters) - Enbridge Inc was racing on Wednesday to reopen major U.S. Midwest oil pipelines that were shut by a small leak late on Tuesday, disrupting the flow of nearly 800,000 barrels per day of Canadian crude and sending cash prices tumbling.

The Canadian pipeline company said on Tuesday evening that it had shut its Line 55 Spearhead pipeline and the adjacent Line 59 Flanagan South pipeline - which run from Illinois to the storage hub of Cushing, Oklahoma - after a crude spill of some 16 to 20 gallons was found near Shelby County in Missouri that afternoon.

In a note to customers late in the evening, the company said it was investigating the source of the leak and was “taking all actions to expedite start-up safely”.

There was no indication that the pipelines had resumed operation on Wednesday morning. It was not immediately clear how long they would remain shut, or whether U.S. regulators would demand additional measures before they could resume running.

The closure of the Enbridge pipelines means that crude may get bottlenecked in Alberta and push the Canadian crude differential wider, traders say. The Spearhead pipeline can carry 193,300 bpd and Flanagan South 600,000 bpd.

Western Canada Select heavy blend crude traded as low as $21.75 per barrel below the West Texas Intermediate benchmark on Wednesday, the widest differential in a year, before paring losses to last trade at $20.25 per barrel below the benchmark.

On Tuesday it settled at $19.80 per barrel below WTI, according to Shorcan Energy brokers.

The oil was released into a nearby waterway that has minimal flow and the environmental impact is being determined, the company said, adding that no injuries have been reported due to the incident.

The two pipelines are also the main conduits for Canadian heavy crude to reach the Gulf Coast as they connect to Enterprise Products Partners’ Seaway and Seaway Twin lines at Cushing.

Prices for WCS had already been offered lower this week on news that the largest crude distillation unit at BP Plc’s 413,500 bpd Whiting, Indiana, refinery would require at least a month to repair. That CDU processes heavy sour crude.