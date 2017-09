(Reuters) - A crude oil spill at Mooringsport village in Caddo Parish, Louisiana, led to the evacuation of at least one family, according to a report on KSLA television website.

The spill happened at 11:45 a.m. local time on Monday, when a pipeline broke and was detected by Mid-Valley Pipeline employees, according to the report.

Hazmat crews were on the scene of the spill, it added.

