(Reuters) - About 138,600 gallons of diesel was spilled in Hanlontown, Iowa, following a pipeline break on Wednesday morning, according to a report on globegazette.com.

The source of the spill was a 12-inch pipeline owned by Magellan Midstream Partners, the report said adding, much of the fuel pooled in a farm field.

Magellan has reported the spill to federal regulators, the report said.

Source: (bit.ly/2k55qvJ)