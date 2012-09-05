FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sunoco gives go-ahead to Midwest-East Coast fuel pipeline
September 5, 2012 / 2:45 PM / in 5 years

Sunoco gives go-ahead to Midwest-East Coast fuel pipeline

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Sunoco Logistics Partners LP said Wednesday it gave the go-ahead to the 85,000 barrels-per-day “Allegheny Access” pipeline that will carry refined products from the U.S. Midwest to markets in eastern Ohio and western Pennsylvania, after securing enough shipper commitments for the project.

The pipeline will bring relief to the East Coast region, which relies heavily on fuel shipments from the Gulf Coast region and imports from Europe after regional refineries recently faced a series of closures.

The line is expected to come online in the first half of 2014, and can be expanded to 110,000 bpd capacity, Sunoco said in a statement.

Sunoco Partners and private Ohio pipeline operator Inland Corporation announced a binding open season for the pipeline in mid-July. The open season, which determines shippers’ interest in the project, was expected to end on August 20.

Reporting by Selam Gebrekidan;Editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
