FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greece's Piraeus Bank posts loss as bad debt weighs
Sections
Featured
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
North Korea
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
Energy & Environment
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
May 30, 2014 / 4:06 PM / 3 years ago

Greece's Piraeus Bank posts loss as bad debt weighs

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ATHENS (Reuters) - Piraeus Bank, Greece’s second-largest lender by assets, reported a wider-than-expected loss in the first quarter as provisions for impaired loans hurt its bottom line.

Piraeus reported a net loss of 247 million euros ($336.3 million), wider than the average forecast of 210 million euros from analysts in a Reuters poll.

The bank booked a profit a year earlier due to a one-off 3.41 billion euro goodwill writeback on the book value of Cypriot bank operations it acquired.

Greek banks have been struggling with rising loan impairments during a six-year recession, which has driven unemployment to almost 27 percent.

Record joblessness has made it hard for borrowers to service their debts, forcing lenders to make provisions for losses even though the pace of new bad debts is slowing.

Piraeus said provisions dropped to 481 million euros from 674 million in the last quarter of 2013 as new non-performing loans (NPLs) slowed for the fifth straight quarter.

The bank said NPLs - loans in arrears for more than 90 days - made up 37.9 percent of its loan book, up from 36.6 percent at the end of 2013.

Piraeus, which is 67.3 percent owned by the country’s bank bailout fund, said net interest income rose 1 percent quarter-on-quarter to 479 million euros, benefiting from the lower cost of term deposits.

The bank also said it will absorb its fully-owned unit Geniki Bank, acquired from Societe Generale in December 2012, into the group, abandoning plans to operate Geniki as an autonomous division that would have specialized in corporate problem loan restructuring.

Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Erica Billingham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.