Goldman Sachs to invest $150 million in India's Piramal Realty

A trader works at the Goldman Sachs stall on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - Investment bank Goldman Sachs (GS.N) will invest $150 million for a minority stake in India’s Piramal Realty, the Mumbai-based real-estate developer said on Monday.

It did not disclose the size of the deal.

Piramal Realty will use the money to expand its real-estate portfolio and buy prime properties in and around Mumbai, it said in a statement.

In July, a unit of private-equity firm Warburg Pincus LLC WP.UL invested $284 million for a minority stake in Piramal Realty.