Pirelli key shareholder in talks with China National Chemical: sources
March 20, 2015 / 8:10 AM / 2 years ago

Pirelli key shareholder in talks with China National Chemical: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - Camfin, the key shareholder in Pirelli PECI.MI, is discussing a strategic alliance involving the Italian tire company with China National Chemical Corporation (CHCC.PK), two sources close to the matter said on Friday.

Earlier on Friday, Camfin said it was in talks with an industrial partner over a deal that would see it sell its entire stake in Pirelli to a new company controlled by the new investor.

Camfin would take a stake in the new group.

China National Chemical Corporation declined to comment.

Reporting by Paola Arosio, editing by Valentina Za

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
