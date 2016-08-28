FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Hollywood stars pose for 2017 Pirelli Calendar
August 28, 2016 / 3:10 PM / a year ago

Hollywood stars pose for 2017 Pirelli Calendar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Nicole Kidman, Penelope Cruz and Lupita Nyong'o have posed for the 2017 Pirelli Calendar, which features a host of Hollywood's biggest names.

The likes of Uma Thurman, Kate Winslet and 'House of Cards' actress Robin Wright are also among the 15 stars who appear in the calendar.

The photos were taken by the German fashion photographer Peter Lindbergh, who has shot for Pirelli twice before.

Other movie greats featured include Alicia Vikander and Helen Mirren, with the photos taken in Berlin, London, Los Angeles, Le Touquet and New York.

The first Pirelli Calendar was published in 1963, and the publication has since featured many of cinema's best known performers.

Reporting by Francis Maguire; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
