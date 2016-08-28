Pirelli CEO Marco Tronchetti Provera speaks at the launch of the Pirelli Calendar 2016 in London, Britain November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Cast member Lupita Nyong'o poses at the premiere of 'The Jungle Book' at El Capitan theatre in Hollywood, California April 4, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast member Kate Winslet poses for photographers at the closing night premiere of the film 'Steve Jobs' at the BFI London Film Festival October 18, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Actress Nicole Kidman arrives at the 22nd Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 30, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Penelope Cruz poses for a picture before the Spanish Film Academy's Goya Awards ceremony in Madrid, Spain, February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Susana Vera

LONDON Nicole Kidman, Penelope Cruz and Lupita Nyong'o have posed for the 2017 Pirelli Calendar, which features a host of Hollywood's biggest names.

The likes of Uma Thurman, Kate Winslet and 'House of Cards' actress Robin Wright are also among the 15 stars who appear in the calendar.

The photos were taken by the German fashion photographer Peter Lindbergh, who has shot for Pirelli twice before.

Other movie greats featured include Alicia Vikander and Helen Mirren, with the photos taken in Berlin, London, Los Angeles, Le Touquet and New York.

The first Pirelli Calendar was published in 1963, and the publication has since featured many of cinema's best known performers.

(Reporting by Francis Maguire; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)