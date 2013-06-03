FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pirelli, Camfin shares suspended also in after hours session - bourse
#Global Markets
June 3, 2013 / 2:55 PM / 4 years ago

Pirelli, Camfin shares suspended also in after hours session - bourse

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - Shares in tyremaker Pirelli PECI.MI and in its controlling shareholder Camfin CAMI.MI, a holding company, were suspended in after-hours trading on Monday ahead of the publication of a statement, the Italian stock exchange said.

Earlier on Monday, the exchange said shares had been suspended during its daytime session.

Italian newspapers said at the weekend that Pirelli Chairman Marco Tronchetti Provera, who controls Pirelli, was in talks to shut down a shareholders’ agreement with a disgruntled investor, Malacalza Investimenti, ahead of the July 20 expiration date.

The reported terms of the split between Malacalza and Tronchetti would have the latter to keep control of the tyremaker while simultaneously buying out Malacalza Investimenti.

Tronchetti has said in the past he was in talks with Malacalza Investimenti to resolve the dispute, which started last summer over debt repayment at Camfin.

Reporting by Jennifer Clark, editing by Danilo Masoni

