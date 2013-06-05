FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy's Malacalza buys 7 percent of Pirelli
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
June 5, 2013 / 12:20 PM / in 4 years

Italy's Malacalza buys 7 percent of Pirelli

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A mechanic pushes a trolley of Pirellis tyres in the paddock ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix at the Circuit de Catalunya in Montmelo, near Barcelona May 9, 2013. REUTERS/Albert Gea

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy’s Malacalza Investimenti said on Wednesday it had acquired a 6.98 percent stake in tire maker Pirelli PECI.MI at a price of 7.8 euros per shares.

In a statement, the company, owned by the eponymous family, said it had bought the stake from investors in Pirelli’s shareholder pact.

It said it had sold its stakes in two Pirelli interlocking holding companies, GPI SpA (30.94 percent) and Camfin CAMI.MI (12.37 percent), for 160 million euros ($209 million).

The stake in Camfin was sold at 0.80 euros per share.

Reporting By Danilo Masoni, editing by Stephen Jewkes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.