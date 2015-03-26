FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pirelli CEO says counterbid by Bridgestone would be 'disaster'
March 26, 2015 / 6:40 PM / 2 years ago

Pirelli CEO says counterbid by Bridgestone would be 'disaster'

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Pirelli tires are pictured at a tire specialist center in Turin, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian tire maker Pirelli PECI.MI has had no contacts over a possible counterbid that would trump a buyout offer by China National Chemical Corp, its chairman and chief executive Marco Tronchetti Provera told Reuters in an interview.

Asked about market talk that Japan’s Bridgestone (5108.T) could be considering a takeover move, Tronchetti Provera said such an option would be “a disaster”, adding there were too many overlaps between the two companies.

China National Chemical Corp (ChemChina) has agreed to buy into the world’s fifth-largest tire maker in a 7.3 billion-euro ($8 billion) deal that will put the 143-year-old Italian company in Chinese hands.

Tronchetti Provera said the price of 15 euros per share offered by ChemChina was “very good”.

He also said that before striking a deal with the Chinese company, Pirelli had held in-depth discussions with two other Asian, non-Chinese players for a tie-up with its truck tire business.

He did not name the two players involved but said they did not offer the same synergies as ChemChina.

Reporting by Agnieszka Flak and Paola Arosio

