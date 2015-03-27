Italy won't intervene in Pirelli deal with ChemChina - minister

A Pirelli's tyre is pictured at the headquater in Milan, March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino

MILAN (Reuters) - The Italian government cannot intervene in ChemChina’s takeover of Italian tyre maker Pirelli PECI.MI and believes the deal agreed on Sunday ensures that key management positions and know-how remain in Italy, Industry Minister Federica Guidi said.

“China Chemical’s entry into the share capital of Pirelli is a deal made by a private company and therefore the government has no place intervening,” Guidi said in a statement on Friday.

State-owned China National Chemical Corp (ChemChina) is to buy the world’s fifth-largest tyre maker in deal worth more than 7 billion euros that will put the Italian industrial icon in Chinese hands.