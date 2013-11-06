Pirelli targets EBIT margin above 15 percent in 2017

The national flag of Germany flutters behind a Formula One tyre of Italian official F1 tyres supplier Pirelli July 4, 2013 ahead of this weekend's German F1 Grand Prix at the Nuerburgring racing circuit. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

MILAN (Reuters) - Pirelli’s PECI.MI new business plan, targeting an operating profit margin of more than 15 percent by 2017, lifted shares in the world’s fifth-largest tire maker a day after lowering its full-year profit guidance.

The Italian company’s annual update takes on added significance this year as investors look ahead to a likely sale in 2017 of the 26 percent stake owned by the holding company that controls Pirelli.

The latest plan aims to accelerate Pirelli’s shift into the premium tire segment, which it expects to account for 44 percent of sales by 2016, against 38 percent now.

Pirelli’s decision in 2010 to start focusing on more expensive tires for brands such as Mercedes (DAIGn.DE), Audi (VOWG_p.DE) and BMW (BMWG.DE), along with a rigorous pricing policy, has helped it to protect margins as Europe has suffered nearly six consecutive years of falling car sales.

The company said it is targeting tire revenues of 7.5 billion euros ($10.1 billion) in 2016, from about 6.2 billion euros this year and that it will seek a partner for its pollution filters business while holding on to its fashion brand PZero.

In Russia, where Pirelli said it has faced delays in the expansion of new products, it forecasts an EBIT (earnings before interest and tax) margin in the mid-single digits in 2014 on sales of about 280 million euros, with a double-digit margin from 2016 on sales of about 370 million euros.

Pirelli aims for a return on investment of around 28 percent in 2017, up from an estimated 20 percent in 2013.

It aims to generate gross cash of 3 billion euros to 2017, using 1.6 billion euros on investments and more than 700 million euros in dividends.

Pirelli said it will save 350 million euros to 2017 on reduced materials and labor costs.

By 0854 GMT (3:54 EDT) Pirelli shares were up 3.9 percent at 10.65 euros.