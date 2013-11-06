Pirelli boosts appeal to investors as Tronchetti eyes exit

MILAN/LONDON (Reuters) - Pirelli PECI.MI said it would increase profit margins from its tire sales, boosting the company’s stock and its potential appeal to investors when controlling shareholder Marco Tronchetti Provera exits the business in 2017.

Pirelli has defied a morose European automobile market to deliver four consecutive years of margin growth from 2008 and is now promising four more.

Businessman Tronchetti must find a buyer in 2017 for a 26 percent stake in Pirelli that he owns along with Italian private equity fund Clessidra and two Italian banks, or hand Clessidra control of the Pirelli board and allow it to choose the buyer.

The arrangement was made in June when Clessidra and the banks injected much needed funds into the holding company that controls Pirelli. They were offered a guaranteed 2017 exit price that would earn them a profit on the investment, but stand to gain more if Pirelli’s market value grows further.

The deal has put extra pressure on management to boost Pirelli’s profitability fast.

Pirelli has managed to boost margins in the face of declining European car sales by focusing since 2010 on more expensive tires for brands such as Mercedes (DAIGn.DE), Audi (VOWG_p.DE) and BMW (BMWG.DE) - luxury carmakers that have weathered the downturn better than their mainstream rivals.

A business plan unveiled in London on Wednesday aims to accelerate Pirelli’s shift into the premium tire segment, which it expects to account for 44 percent of sales by 2016, up from 38 percent now.

It targets an operating profit margin of 15 percent by 2017. The margin - a measure of the profitability of the business - was 13 percent in 2012, compared to 9 percent for Germany’s Continental (CONG.DE) and 11.4 percent for France’s Michelin (MICP.PA).

The new margin target was below one that Pirelli set two years ago, but a little higher than most analysts had expected. Pirelli shares were up 4.6 percent at 10.73 euros by 1420 GMT.

“Nevertheless, the inability to reach its old targets suggests that many will also retain a degree of skepticism about targets outlined today,” wrote Citi analyst Philip Watkins.

BIGGER INVESTMENT RETURNS

Tronchetti declined to elaborate when asked on Wednesday at a press conference about the possible identity of any future buyer for his holding company.

The company said it was targeting tire revenue of 7.5 billion euros ($10.1 billion) in 2016, up from about 6.2 billion euros this year, and would seek a partner for its pollution filters business while holding on to its fashion brand PZero.

Pirelli aims for a return on investment of around 28 percent in 2017, up from an estimated 20 percent in 2013.

The targets come a day after Pirelli said business in Europe remained weak because of the continuing economic malaise but the third quarter had shown some signs of recovery compared with the previous three months.

It cut its 2013 operating profit forecast to around 790 million euros ($1.1 billion), in line with analyst expectations, from 810 million euros.

Pirelli makes about one third of its sales in Europe. ($1 = 0.7421 euros)