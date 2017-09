Rosneft's investment in Pirelli worth over 500 mln euros: source

MILAN (Reuters) - Rosneft’s (ROSN.MM) indirect investment in Italy’s Pirelli PECI.MI that will make the Russian oil group the tyre maker’s single-biggest shareholder is worth more than 500 million euros ($696.25 million), a source close to the matter said on Monday.

According to a statement issued by Italian bank Intesa Sanpaolo (ISP.MI), Russia’s top oil producer Rosneft was set to acquire a 50 percent shareholding of a company which holds 26.2 percent of Pirelli, ending with a 13 percent stake in the tyremaker.

Rosneft will also take on an unspecified amount of the debt now owed by Pirelli’s holding Camfin, the source said.