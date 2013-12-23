FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy's Generali sells entire Pirelli stake
Sections
Featured
Jerry Jones and Cowboys kneel for anthem
U.S.
Jerry Jones and Cowboys kneel for anthem
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Technology
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
Energy & Environment
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
December 23, 2013 / 4:35 PM / 4 years ago

Italy's Generali sells entire Pirelli stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

McLaren Formula One team members inspect Pirelli tires near the pits ahead of the Singapore F1 Grand Prix September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su

MILAN (Reuters) - Assicurazioni Generali (GASI.MI) has sold its entire 4.8 percent stake in tire maker Pirelli PECI.MI, as the company carries on with asset disposals to focus on its core insurance business.

According to a filing on Monday by Italy’s market watchdog, Generali reduced its stake, worth around 280 million euros ($380 million) at current market prices, to zero on December 16.

Harbor International Fund (HRINX.O), a fund managed by U.S. investment management firm Northern Cross, bought a 3.9 percent Pirelli stake on the same day, the filing showed.

Europe’s third-largest insurer by market cap has already raised 2.4 billion euros through asset sales as part of an overhaul to boost profitability.

($1 = 0.7315 euros)

Reporting by Danilo Masoni; Editing by Lisa Jucca

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.