Pirelli head sent to trial over spying probe

MILAN (Reuters) - The chairman of Pirelli PECI.MI, Marco Tronchetti Provera, will go to trial over a long-running probe into alleged use of Telecom Italia (TLIT.MI) data to snoop on Italy’s elite.

Milan prosecutors have probed Tronchetti Provera, one of Italy’s leading businessmen, for allegedly receiving stolen phone data in 2004, judicial sources said on Monday.

The first hearing is scheduled for February 18, the sources said.

A lawyer for Tronchetti, who was head of the telecoms group at the time of the alleged crime, said he was confident the trial would show his client had not committed any wrongdoing.

In a note, the lawyer said he acknowledged the decision of the prosecutor Alfredo Robledo to ask for a trial.

Tronchetti headed Telecom Italia from 2001 to 2006.

In the past he has repeatedly said Telecom Italia had reported the suspected abuse to the authorities and had seen its reputation damaged as a result.