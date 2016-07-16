FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pitbull says he is not supporting Trump
July 16, 2016 / 1:00 AM / a year ago

Pitbull says he is not supporting Trump

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Rapper Pitbull had harsh words for Republican presidential hopeful Donald Trump on Friday, telling reporters that he is not supporting the candidate and describing his campaign as a "joke."

"I think the [Trump's] campaign is a joke to be honest with you. I think that it's unfortunate the way we're being viewed around the world due to some people's approaches," the Cuban-American rapper said. Pitbull, real name Armando Perez, was speaking on the sidelines of a ceremony on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, where he was honored with a star plaque for his contributions to the music recording industry.

Pitbull's comments on Trump came after a report in Vanity Fair magazine that the Miami-born rapper had met with the Republican nominee in Florida.

"Am I supporting Donald Trump? No I am not supporting Donald Trump. You all know this already very well," said Pitbull.

