FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pitney Bowes agrees to pay $9.4 million in postage underpayment case: U.S.
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Breakingviews
October 13, 2015 / 5:56 PM / 2 years ago

Pitney Bowes agrees to pay $9.4 million in postage underpayment case: U.S.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Pitney Bowes Presort Services Inc. has agreed to pay the United States $9.4 million to settle allegations it underpaid postage for mail at its Reading, Pennsylvania plant, the Justice Department said on Tuesday.

Omaha, Nebraska-based Pitney Bowes, which helps prepare mailings for large mailers, claimed discounts to which it was not entitled, the department said in a statement.

“Those who obtain government benefits are expected to comply with the terms of those benefits,” said Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Benjamin C. Mizer, head of the Justice Department’s Civil Division. “This settlement demonstrates that there will be consequences for those who do not live up to their obligations.”

Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Bill Trott

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.