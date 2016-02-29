Auto parts distributor LKQ to buy Pittsburgh Glass Works

(Reuters) - Auto parts distributor LKQ Corp (LKQ.O) said it would buy Pittsburgh Glass Works from private equity firm Kohlberg & Co LLC and PPG Industries Inc (PPG.N) for $635 million on an enterprise basis.

PPG sold a majority stake in its automotive glass and services business to Kohlberg & Co in 2008.

LKQ said it would fund the deal through borrowings under its credit facility and expects the transaction to add to its earnings in 2016.

Jefferies LLC and Nomura Securities International served as financial adviser to Pittsburgh Glass Works.