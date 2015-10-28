FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pizza tossing record smashed in China
Sections
Featured
Amazon opens bidding to cities for second headquarters
Business
Amazon opens bidding to cities for second headquarters
DeVos to overhaul how colleges investigate sexual assault
Politics
DeVos to overhaul how colleges investigate sexual assault
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Lifestyle
October 28, 2015 / 9:42 PM / 2 years ago

Pizza tossing record smashed in China

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI - More than 500 people tossed pizza dough simultaneously in Shanghai on Wednesday, breaking a world record.

Participants are required to stretch and toss the pizza dough in a traditional way for a minimum of one minute, maintaining the size of the dough as long as 30.5 centimeters (12 inches).

Some 525 people gathered for the event, held to raise awareness about breast cancer and money for charity, but 14 of them failed to make the challenge according to the rules, Guinness World Record certification officer Cheng Dong said.

“The final result is 511. Congratulations, it’s a new Guinness World Record,” he said.

The previous record was set in June with 338 people tossing pizza dough in London.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.