FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
India's Motherson Sumi buys Finland's PKC Group for $619 million
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
Reuters Focus
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
March 27, 2017 / 4:28 AM / 5 months ago

India's Motherson Sumi buys Finland's PKC Group for $619 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Matti Ruotsala (L), Chairman of the Board of the PKC Group, and Vivek Chaand Sehgal, Chairman of the Board of the Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd, discuss during a news conference in Helsinki, Finland, January 20, 2017. Lehtikuva/Antti Aimo-Koivisto/via REUTERS

(Reuters) - Indian auto parts maker Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd (MSSL) (MOSS.NS) said on Monday it had completed the buyout of Finland's PKC Group (PKC1V.HE) for 571 million euros ($619.4 million).

Motherson is now the controlling shareholder of PKC Group, holding 93.75 percent of PKC's outstanding shares and stock options. (bit.ly/2nYp6nk)

"There is a great synergy between MSSL & PKC and a complementary geographical presence to serve the customers in all regions," Motherson said in a statement.

Shares of Motherson, which have gained 12 percent since the deal was made public on Jan. 20, were trading slightly higher on Monday.

Reporting By Darshana Sankararaman in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.