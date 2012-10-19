FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PKN Q3 operating profit doubles
Sections
Featured
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Puerto Rico
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
October 19, 2012 / 6:01 AM / 5 years ago

PKN Q3 operating profit doubles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW (Reuters) - PKN Orlen PKN.WA, Poland’s top refiner, said it estimated that third-quarter operating profit doubled to around 1.4 billion zlotys ($447 million), matching market expectations.

A rise in oil prices increased the value of reserves held by PKN, it said on Friday, while a stronger zloty cut the size of its foreign-denominated debt.

A Reuters poll found a forecast for a 1.42 billion zlotys operating profit, thanks to a stronger local currency and higher crude oil prices.

Total throughput was flat at 7.4 billion tonnes with a 5 percent drop in output at domestic plants in its Plock business offset by a rise in production at PKN’s foreign units.

Throughput at Unipetrol UNPEsp.PR in the Czech Republic s rose 11 percent, while at Mazeikiu in Lithuania it increased 5 percent.

The group will publish full results for the third quarter on October 25.

($1 = 3.1308 zlotys)

(Reporting by Maciej Onoszko; Editing by Dan Lalor)

maciej.onoszko@thomsonreuters.com; +48 22 653 97 11; Reuters Messaging: maciej.onoszko.reuters.com@thomsonreuters.net

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.