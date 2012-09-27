FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PKN sees flat refining margin, differential in third quarter
September 27, 2012 / 10:21 AM / in 5 years

PKN sees flat refining margin, differential in third quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOPOT, Poland (Reuters) - Poland’s top refiner PKN Orlen PKNA.WA expects its refining margin and the Ural/Brent crude price differential to total $8.8 per barrel in the third quarter, in line with the previous three months, the group’s finance head said on Thursday.

“We are happy with the good macro environment, but we are aware of a certain operational pressure resulting from maintenance and the market situation,” Chief Financial Officer Slawomir Jedrzejczak told reporters.

Reporting by Maciej Onoszkor

