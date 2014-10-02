Poland's biggest bank PKO sees net profit growth despite rate cuts

Poland's PKO BP bank logo is seen on top of its headquarters in Warsaw March 7, 2011. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland’s biggest bank PKO BP PKO.WA is confident it can meet its target of increasing net profit in 2014, despite likely interest rate cuts that will cut into its margins, PKO Chief Executive Zbigniew Jagiello said on Thursday.

Speaking at the Reuters Eastern Europe Investment Summit, Jagiello said the bank was less exposed to low rates than in the past because it now had a bigger share of short-term deposits on its books.

Before this year, PKO had a bigger share of long-term, fixed rate deposits, and so had to wait until those terms expired before adjusting the rates, hurting its profits. But it has since offered clients fewer fixed rate deals.

“Our sensitivity to rate cuts is 30-40 percent lower now than during the previous cycle, because we have more short term deposits than before,” Jagiello said.

“Regarding the net profit in 2014 the impact of rate cuts will be limited. I’d like to confirm that we expect this year’s net profit to be higher than in 2013,” he said.

PKO’s net profit fell last year to 3.2 billion zlotys ($968.5 million) from 3.7 billion zlotys a year earlier. The fall was largely due to a cycle of interest rate cuts.

Markets had been expecting no rate cuts this year, but it has become clear in the past few weeks that a slower-than-expected economic recovery will probably prompt the Polish central banks to start cutting from this month.

Another factor reducing PKO’s exposure to lower rates was its acquisition of the Polish operations of Swedish lender Nordea. That brought with it deposits denominated in euros and Swiss francs, which are not affected by changes in Polish interest rates, Jagiello said.

PKO is controlled by the Polish state, making it unusual in an eastern European banking sector which is dominated by the local units of major European lenders such as Raiffeisen (RBIV.VI), Unicredit (CRDI.MI) and Santander (SAN.MC).

REVENUE BOOSTS

Jagiello said the contribution of Nordea’s profits and cost savings due to acquisition would add 150 million zlotys (45.56 million) to the bank’s net profit next year. He did not give a forecast for 2015 profits.

Another potential source of revenue is a planned joint venture to run its insurance business. It plans to find a partner to join it in the business in the second half of next year, and expects that partner to pay it a premium.

In the same sector, Poland’s No.4 bank mBank MBK.WA sold its insurance business last month for $175 million.

Jagiello said the European Central Bank’s asset quality review (AQR) of euro-zone banks pose no risks for PKO. Polish banks are well capitalized, and the regulator checks their health regularly, he said.

“We expect AQR and stress-tests results with big confidence,” Jagiello said.

The ECB is testing whether banks have properly valued their assets and whether they have enough capital to withstand another financial crisis without taxpayer bailouts. The results will be announced on Oct. 26.