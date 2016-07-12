Plains shares surge after deal to simplify payout structure

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Shares of Plains All American Pipeline LP rose around 11 percent on Tuesday after the company unveiled a $7.9 billion deal to streamline payments to the general partner that controls it.

The pipeline company said late on Monday that it would issue 245.5 million Plains All American units -- currently worth around $7.3 billion -- to its general partner Plains AAP in exchange for eliminating future payments called incentive distribution rights.

Plains also assumed $593 million of Plains AAP debt.

Just under 60 percent of Plains AAP is owned by investors including private equity firm Energy & Minerals Group, Occidental Petroleum Corp and Plains' management. The other 40 percent is held by publicly-traded vehicle Plains GP Holdings LP.

Incentive distribution rights enable a master limited partnership's general partner to take home an increasing share of its cash flow as distributions to regular investors increase. At the top levels, IDRs allow the parent company to receive distributions of around half of each new dollar the company is able to pay out.

"This allows them to internally finance a nice portion of their internal growth projects without having to issue additional equity in the future," said Matt Sallee, portfolio manager at Tortoise Capital Advisors, Plains All American's top shareholder, according to Thomson Reuters data. "Long term we believe this creates a lot of value."

Plains also cut its quarterly distribution 21 percent to 55 cents for the third quarter from 70 cents a share last quarter. Sallee said the cut was smaller than Tortoise had expected.

Plains is the latest master limited partnership to do away with incentive distribution rights in order to improve its prospects, following on the heels of similar transactions by Kinder Morgan Inc and Targa Resources Corp in recent years.

But Sallee said not to expect a sea change in the industry with respect to the payments.

"We went through a period back in 2010 where a lot of companies eliminated the incentive distribution rights. It didn't become a trend that everyone followed, so I wouldn't draw the conclusion that ten more companies are going to do this transaction," he said.

"I think it'd be great if everyone got rid of their incentive distribution rights, but we're not counting on that."

Plains All American units were up $2.69 at $29.49 in afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange. Units of Plains GP rose 12.5 percent to $11.14.